Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.76 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $157.76 million and approximately $15,179.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00006011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00011856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,940.05 or 0.99949206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00012628 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00106561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004024 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.30728761 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,804.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

