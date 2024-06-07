Heroes of Mavia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.76 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00004751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $106.11 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,667,684.808157 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.35050876 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $17,952,420.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

