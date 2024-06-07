High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 37,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
