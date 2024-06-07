High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 37,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

