High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.