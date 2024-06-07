HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $330.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at $11,227,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

