Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.97

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.97 and last traded at $210.30, with a volume of 993893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

