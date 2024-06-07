Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $142.92 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00013339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,076,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

