Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 5.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.00 and last traded at $152.15. Approximately 29,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

