Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 22,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 31,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

