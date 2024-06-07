Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 55,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 35,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
