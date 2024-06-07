Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25. 220,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,881,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Huntsman Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Huntsman by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 140,405 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 47.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

