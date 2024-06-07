Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

