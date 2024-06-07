ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.30.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $9.02 on Friday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,181. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

