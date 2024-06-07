IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

IDYA opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

