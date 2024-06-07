Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.