Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463,304 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 4.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,239,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.07. 73,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

