Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) versus Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Financial Comparison

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) and Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75% Sagimet Biosciences N/A -61.85% -26.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sagimet Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immune Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus price target of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 743.01%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 70.66 -$27.88 million N/A N/A

Immune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sagimet Biosciences.

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats Immune Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

