Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Up 2.7%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Informa Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Informa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

