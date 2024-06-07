InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.51. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,181 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INNV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.35.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of InnovAge worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

