Insider Buying: Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 7,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.34. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

