Insider Buying: GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Randall Waterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. GEE Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

