Insider Buying: The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MXF stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

