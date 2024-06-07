Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$109,500.00 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 100,000 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$109,500.00 ($73,489.93).
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%.
About WAM Strategic Value
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Strategic Value
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.