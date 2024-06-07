Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$109,500.00 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 100,000 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$109,500.00 ($73,489.93).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

