Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 43,129 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karim Saad Temsamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Karim Saad Temsamani sold 154 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $2,219.14.

Cardlytics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $3,622,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardlytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

