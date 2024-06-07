Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $543.66. 56,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,455. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.55 and a 200-day moving average of $592.91. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Chemed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

