Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $47,258.90 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emil Michael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.20 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QBTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

