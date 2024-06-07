Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 20,832 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72.

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. 5,230,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,305. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

