Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total value of C$413,205.00.

TSE GLXY traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.21. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.78.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

