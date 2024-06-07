Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells 25,010 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.47 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

