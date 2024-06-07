Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells 35,960 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 35,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $158,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,280.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $31,193.26.

Matterport Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

