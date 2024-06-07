Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $83,487.52 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638,147 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

