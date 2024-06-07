Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Sells $187,687.68 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

