Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $957,460.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

QLYS stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

