Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 17,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RCKY shares. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

