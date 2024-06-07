Insider Selling: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.83. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

