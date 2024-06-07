Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for 4.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $26,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.