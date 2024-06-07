Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. 34,053,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,756,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

