Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,500,000 shares.
Intelligent Highway Solutions Stock Performance
Intelligent Highway Solutions Company Profile
Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies.
