Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,744,000 after buying an additional 188,926 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,197.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $134.22. 920,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,665. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

