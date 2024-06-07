International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 588.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,150 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 19.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

