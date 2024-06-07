International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

