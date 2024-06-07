International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
