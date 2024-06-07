Internet Computer Price Down 3.3% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $170.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $11.50 or 0.00016571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00048228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,138,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,513,945 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

