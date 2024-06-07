Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Intuit worth $1,934,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.83. 141,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,366. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.30 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.39. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.