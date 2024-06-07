Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $25.26. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 549,107 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

