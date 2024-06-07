Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.73

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $972.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

