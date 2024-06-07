Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 194,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the previous session’s volume of 26,410 shares.The stock last traded at $111.19 and had previously closed at $112.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

