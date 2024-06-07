Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 7th (APT, BBCP, BIP, BMEA, DGII, EBF, HALO, MTLS, MTN, MUR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 7th:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $217.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

