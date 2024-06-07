Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/5/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $546.00 to $559.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $545.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $566.00 to $571.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $534.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $596.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $607.00 to $546.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.69. 3,207,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,405,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,755,280,000 after purchasing an additional 544,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,062,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,893,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after buying an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,961,369,000 after acquiring an additional 324,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,158,000 after purchasing an additional 542,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.