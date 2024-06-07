Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 273% compared to the average daily volume of 6,165 call options.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after buying an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.03. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

