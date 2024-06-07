Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $36.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

INVH stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

